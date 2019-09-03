Pioneering Partners



Bolton Hotel is proud to announce they are the Malaghan Institute's newest Lab Partner, supporting breakthrough discoveries in immunology and immunotherapy right here in Wellington.

The pioneering, independent research institute focuses on a variety of research areas, working towards cures and treatments for cancer, infectious disease, allergies and degenerative brain diseases amongst others.

A registered charity and owned by New Zealand for the benefit of all Kiwis, the institute relies upon sponsorship and donations to ensure our remote island is equipped with the medical treatments we need.

As the newest Lab Partner, the team at Bolton Hotel are thrilled to sponsor the institute's groundbreaking Tumour Immunotherapy lab, where pioneering scientists are harnessing the body's immune system to fight cancer!

Unsurprisingly, the Malaghan institute's cutting-edge approach to research resonates with the hotel. No strangers to the revolutionary, Bolton Hotel was the first New Zealand Hotel to offer free WiFi to guests and to equip their rooms and housekeeping team with iPads to track room turnarounds, collect and respond to guest requests.

"As an independent, family-owned and operated hotel, we can change the way we work and introduce new and unique features for our guests quickly and we relish doing things a little differently. We take our name from the Bolton Ship, one of the first settler ships to dock in Wellington and take the pioneering spirit of those early settlers to heart in everything we do," says Hannah Chinnery, Hotel Manager of Bolton Hotel.

The entire team at Bolton Hotel are incredibly proud to be supporting visionary research right on their doorstep and look forward to seeing the Malaghan Institute place Wellington on the medical map!

The hotel’s Chief Concierge, Ingmar Becker went to the Institute to find out more in the following video:

https://youtu.be/kIu6w7F29fM

About Bolton Hotel:

Bolton Hotel is Wellington’s finest independent hotel, just steps from the Parliament buildings and CBD and within walking distance of the vibrant waterfront. With a choice of 139 stylish and comfortable rooms and eight different room types, from elegant studios to one and two bedroom suites, there’s something to suit everyone.

About Malaghan Institute:

Malaghan Institute of Medical Research is New Zealand’s world-leading independent biomedical research institute with a focus on breakthrough discoveries in immunology and immunotherapy.

Their cutting-edge research and clinical trials are advancing the understanding of the immune system to improve human health.

As a registered charity, they are owned by New Zealand, for the benefit of all New Zealanders.



