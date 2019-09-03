Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Innovative Kiwi exporters pulling their weight

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Export New Zealand





ZESPRI, TRADE MONSTER, KONO & GOOGLE - LET THEIR EXPERTISE TAKE YOU TO THE NEXT LEVEL

This year Go Global brings you innovative, tech-savvy and customer-focused leaders who are changing the way they export and deliver at scale. Why the changes? Because it cuts down their trade risks.

Dark clouds are gathering in international trade circles, with tariff wars between the US and China, a messy Brexit, and the WTO disputes system under threat from the US failing to approve new appellant judges.

Our top-notch contributors at this year’s one-day conference will dive deep into what this means for New Zealand exporters, including:

Food and beverage brand builders - Pics Peanut Butter, Kono, Alliance Group and TrackBack talk about their amazing food and beverage journeys, moving up the value chain, unique offers challenging their marketing approaches

Adapting to different markets - Zespri will share how they've adapted their products and approaches in new markets, and how they've pivoted to leverage each venture they attack

E-commerce - changing at pace - Trade Monster & Google discuss top digital strategies for exporters and how Trade Monster has integrated logistics and digital sales & distribution into China

Tech tigers - leading the future of the way we work - Award-winning Dexibit & Kami are using technology in new ways that are putting them at the forefront of their industries. Hear their examples of how they’re cutting through into international markets.

Join us for a full day of Kiwi exporters telling their big stories about how they are leaping forward and battling international competitors. Take what they've learnt and see how you can scale your exporting business.

ends

