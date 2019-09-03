STAAH Announce Strategic Partnership with Herobe

STAAH Announce Strategic Partnership with Herobe to Enhance its Distribution



With this strategic partnership, the two world class companies will address the growing need for attracting and converting online guests, for accommodation partners.

[Auckland 3rd September 2019] STAAH Ltd, the hospitality industry’s trusted cloud platform, has been offering its innovative industry leading solutions to more than 8000 partners worldwide, for more than a decade. And Herobe Pty Ltd, provides the best in-class direct accommodation distribution platform, with proven and superior conversion rates. Through the partnership, STAAH will expand the reach of its solutions throughout the Australian Markets, where Herobe is in a strong growth phase.

“As the demand for our award-winning hospitality technology solutions increases, it’s vital we work with industry partners that can support our vision and customers. With years of proven track record in the hospitality industry, Herobe is a perfect distribution partner to provide this support and to expand the reach of our solutions,” said Edwin Saldanha, Regional Manager - Oceania, STAAH. “Herobe are a welcome addition to our model and we look forward to working with them.”

Herobe Pty Ltd is on a mission to reduce the overall cost of distribution. Herobe focuses on providing products to hoteliers that increases conversion of direct bookings while concurrently increasing transaction value. This is achieved by offering hoteliers a platform to earn new revenue streams throughout the booking flow

“Joining with STAAH not only increases our product offerings but it extends the commitment we made to our customers to bring them the latest technology and complete solutions, something we continually strive to do,” said Matthias Dybing of Herobe Pty Ltd. “STAAH provides a simple, elegant and powerful collaboration environment and is a great fit with the Herobe suite of products. We are excited to be a partner with them and look forward to a successful partnership.”

About STAAH Ltd.

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 8,000 partner properties in more than 80 countries through its operations in New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, UAE and UK.

About Herobe:

Herobe PtyLtd is an Australian based software distribution company that focuses on the hotel distribution sector. Herobe has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by independent hoteliers and is operated by career hotel consultants. Herobe provides a platform that offers the greatest armoury to optimise direct conversion. The Herobe platform is about achieving a balance between the extremes of a direct booking approach and utilisation of distribution partners. We look outside of internal distribution systems and use external tools and partners to optimise overall distribution and pricing effectiveness.



ends

© Scoop Media

