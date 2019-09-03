PaySauce Becomes Living Wage Accredited

Wellington, New Zealand, 3 September 2019 - The New Zealand Living Wage is now $21.15, an increase announced in April 2019, with the new rate enforceable from September 1st. Among the latest businesses to earn official accreditation at the new rate is employment solutions provider PaySauce (NZX: PYS). PaySauce joins more than 150 Kiwi businesses that have earned Living Wage accreditation.

The Living Wage is defined as the “hourly wage a worker needs to pay for the necessities of life and participate as an active citizen in the community.” The rate is set and maintained by the New Zealand Family Centre Social Policy Unit, and championed by the Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand, offering employer accreditation and campaigning for broader adoption and awareness.

To qualify, organisations must demonstrate that every employee, contractor and long-term sub-contractor is paid at least the living wage, and has been offered the opportunity to join a union.

PaySauce COO Mat Stokes says this was an easy decision for PaySauce leadership. “PaySauce is all about people, and we’ve always believed that employers have a responsibility to look after their staff. While this is just a small change for our business, it could make a big difference amongst our team. We’re very proud to be part of the Living Wage Movement, and we’re 100% behind their mission to make NZ a better place to work and live.”

