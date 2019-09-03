Z set to bring some beautiful good to local NZ hoods

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

Z set to bring some beautiful good to local New Zealand hoods

Z Energy’s latest Good in the Hood campaign is set to launch with a whole lot of local good. Z will be launching the campaign by beautifying three locations across New Zealand.

Kiwi artist Janine Wareham has signed on to bring Z's 7th iteration of the iconic grassroots charity campaign to life. She will be creating three murals featuring the exclusive show stopping illustrations in three suburbs throughout New Zealand - Auckland's Henderson, Wellington's Newtown, and Christchurch's Moorhouse.

The Christchurch mural

Each mural will feature its own unique illustration and will beautify an existing outdoor space, providing benefits to the community long after the campaign has finished.

The 2019 programme kicks off on 1 September at all Z Energy stations nationwide, with customers able to vote in store for the neighbourhood groups they most want to support.

Background - Good in the Hood

Good in the Hood is Z's programme for community good, launched in 2013. Instead of someone in head office deciding who our stations support, Z's people on the ground choose the groups they'd like to get behind.

When selecting the groups they'd like to support, our teams look for groups that

• Help people who need it and/or the environment

• Have local representation and provide direct support in the neighbourhood around the Z station they apply to

• Have a request that fulfils a specific local need

To find out more about Good in the Hood and the local groups who have benefitted in the past, head tohttp://z.co.nz/goodinthehood.

About the artist - Janine Wareham is an awarded illustrator working internationally, Janine has a quirky, fun, and bold aesthetic which captures the innovative spirit of Z perfectly.

