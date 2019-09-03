Industry experts to judge the best of the broadband sector

An experienced panel of 12 judges consisting of New Zealand’s consumer champions and industry leaders have been selected for the2019 Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards. The panel represents the diverse needs of people and organisations across New Zealand whether they are commercial organisations or New Zealanders in metropolitan areas or in rural locations.

The judging panel includes:

- Gavin Male, Founder of NZ Compare and the Broadband Compare Awards

- Alex Grace - Technical Director of NZ Compare

- Craig Young - Chief Executive Officers of the Telecommunications Association of NZ (TUANZ)

- Tristan Ilich - Data & Telco Leader of Aurecon

- Matthew Jackson - Commercial Advisor of On The Side Ltd

- Phil Campbell - Director of UBS

- Andrew Button - Executive Programme Director of Rural Connectivity Group

- Nicole Crump - Marketing Consulting Manager at AdviceFirst

- David Morrison - Commercial Director of InternetNZ

- Stephen Keith - National Telecoms Manager at Prysmian Group

- Theresa Corballis - NZ Business Lead at Hewlett Packard Enterprise New Zealand

- Gill Stewart - Chief Executive Officer of the Interactive Advertising Bureau of New Zealand (IABNZ)

Judge’s profiles are available at: https://www.broadbandawards.co.nz/judges

Launched in 2017, the awards are an annual opportunity to recognise excellence and achievement across the broadband sector in New Zealand. They are presented by NZ Compare, New Zealand’s leading comparison websites, together with TUANZ, the independent membership group representing users of digital connectivity.

Gavin Male, CEO of NZ Compare says: "At NZ Compare we are passionate about giving our customers the tools and information they need to make a fully informed decision when choosing a broadband provider. As part of the awards process we rely on independent, respected and trusted judges to ensure the legitimacy of our award process in selecting the best of the best. We are delighted to bring together such a high calibre judging panel for the 2019 Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards. "

Craig Young, CEO of TUANZ, says: "The members on our judging panel represents the diverse needs of people and organisations across New Zealand whether they are industry leaders, New Zealanders in metropolitan areas or in rural locations. These awards fit very well with TUANZ’s goal of continuing to advocate for ubiquitous high quality connectivity across New Zealand and the need to continue to recognise improvements and innovation in this area."

The Broadband Compare TUANZ Award are the broadband sector’s premier awards. Entries for the awards are now open and close on September 9th at 16:00. The awards will be presented at a Gala Awards Ceremony on November 7th 2019 at The Crowne Plaza. The Hon Kris Faafoi, Minister for Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media will be joining us at the TUANZ Awards to help celebrate the achievements of the New Zealand Broadband Sector.

Last year’s recipients of the awards included Slingshot as the recipient of the People’s Choice Award, and Network for Leaning as the Broadband Provider of the Year. Recipients for other categories included Enable, Stuff Fibre, Trustpower, Now, MegaTEL, Primo Wireless, and 2degrees.

