DX world leaders to share latest learnings of the Fourth Industrial Revolution at Accelerate

A series of inspiring Digital Transformation events for New Zealand and Australian leaders will be taking place this month, featuring David Gram of LEGO Ventures and the world premier of the beta version of the LEGO based app - EMMET.ai.

Designed and delivered by the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales (AGSM@UNSW), the Accelerate DX Program promises to deliver practical Digital Transformation tools and thought leadership.

Samuel Williams, Founder and Creator of Accelerate, says; “Attendees will gain first-hand guidance on how to adapt to and navigate the exponential change occurring in our digital age.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is rapidly transforming each and every industry. How we adapt and innovate sustainably is crucial to continued and improved prosperity for all.”

Accelerate takes place on Thursday 19th September in Melbourne, Tuesday 24th September in Sydney and Thursday 26th September in Auckland. There will also be a live stream edition for the APAC region on Thursday 26th September.

The summit will keynote David Gram of LEGO Ventures and the masterclasses will draw on top academic and business talent across the fields of AI, IoT, Big Data, Adaptive Leadership and Ecosystem Development.

“Regardless of their industry or role, participants will get to learn some of the key methods, frameworks and technologies that can really shift the digital dial for them – as digital leaders and organisational change agents at an individual professional level,” says Williams.

In a world first, delegates will be invited to join the EMMET community. EMMET is a digital application created for LEGO users and Accelerate attendees will be transformed into their own personalised LEGO mini-figure. EMMET blurs the lines between physical and digital LEGO play, and teaches users to become a Master Builder by transforming real-life objects into LEGO builds using AI visual recognition and personalised experiences.

Also featuring are technology showcases from leading digital business and research transformers such as Certus Digital, Cognition and CSIRO.

Distinguished industry leaders speaking and teaching at Accelerate include:

• David Gram- Partner at Large at LEGO Ventures, who has been instrumental in transforming the 85-year-old company’s fortunes by helping turn the brand around from physical “brick maker” into a “click maker” – where digital innovation and ecosystem have made LEGO into the world’s most powerful brand.

• Rosamund Christie- Lecturer and Executive Coach who is focused on how to apply and develop adaptive leadership to your career. A passionate advocate for women in digital transformation leadership, her masterclass will focus on how you can apply design-thinking principle.

• David Goad- Author of IoT from the Director's Perspective? Ask the Smart Questions, David currently teaches at Graduate Level for AGSM at UNSW and the University of Sydney in innovation, technology, strategy and new business start-ups.

The events will be held at the following locations:

MELBOURNE - THURSDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2019

Australia Rooms, Novotel Melbourne on Collins, 270 Collins St, VIC 3000



SYDNEY - TUESDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 2019

UNSW CBD Campus, Level 6, 1 O’Connell St, NSW 2000



AUCKLAND - THURSDAY 26 SEPTEMBER

Hunua Room, Aotea Centre, AUCKLAND CITY



APAC LIVE STREAM EDITION

THURSDAY 26 SEPTEMBER

For NZ live at 08:00 NZST

For Australia delayed stream at 11:00 AEST/09:00 AWST

For Singapore delayed stream at: 09:00 local time

And India delayed stream at: 07:30 IST

WEDNESDAY 25 SEPTEMBER

For Western America’s live at 14:00 (2pm) PDT

For more information visit: www.accelerate.world/dxprogram2019

