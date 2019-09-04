Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 8:35 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6331 (mid-rate) this morning.

The AUD is the strongest performing of the G10 currencies after the RBA held its key policy rate at a record low of 1.0% but delivered a statement which was deemed to be less dovish than the market was anticipating.

The AUD had weakened ahead of the meeting as investors repositioned their books for the possibility of a rate cut after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he expected today’s GDP data to show the June quarter had been "very difficult." "We're very aware of the challenges that Australia was facing in the global economy when we prepared this year's budget. All of this was part of this year's budget in the full knowledge that we would be facing a very difficult quarter," he said.

This morning’s US data releases were on the soft side with the ISM reporting its purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in August after dipping to 51.2 in July. It’s the first time in three years that manufacturing activity has contracted.

US construction spending inched up by 0.1% to an annual rate of $1.289 trillion in July after sliding by 0.7% to a revised June rate of $1.288 trillion. The increase was below economists’ estimates who had expected spending to increase by 0.3%.

It’s been a very volatile night for the British pound after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party lost their majority in the House of Commons after Conservative MP Phillip Lee defected to the Liberal Democrats over Brexit.

Mr Johnson is likely to lose this morning’s vote that will give the rebel alliance control of Commons business with the aim of passing legislation that would rule out No Deal. In the event that this should transpire Mr Johnson is expected to call for a snap election, expected to take place on Oct 14th.

The GBP traded below 1.20 against the USD, which barring the flash-crash in October 2016, is its lowest level since 1985, has since recovered and is currently trading at 1.2085.

Global equity markets remain mixed, - Dow -1.33%, S&P 500 -0.93%, FTSE -0.19%, DAX -0.36%, CAC -0.49%, Nikkei +0.02%, Shanghai +0.21%.

Gold prices are rising, up 1.0% trading at $1,544 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices continue to slide, down 1.3% trading at $53.84 a barrel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

Insurance: Industry Joins For 'Insurance Fraud Bureau'

Today, the Insurance Council of NZ launched the Insurance Fraud Bureau, New Zealand’s first integrated initiative to target insurance fraud through detection and education. More>>

Renewables: 'National Vision' For Hydrogen

The Government is charting the way towards a more renewable energy system with the launch of a national vision for hydrogen, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 