Investing well amongst global turbulence
As hopes of a trade deal between China and the US are fading, Milford Asset Management Investment Analyst Stephanie Perrin says there’s no sign yet we’ve reached a tipping point for the big tech stocks. They may not be immune to the turbulence, but they remain strong.
“If
there was a significant downturn or recession, there would
be very few companies that would be immune and that includes
the big tech stocks. But what we’re actually seeing is a
gradual slow-down, and these technology companies are
continuing to execute very well, while maintaining robust
balance sheets which makes them more resilient. There are
some companies that are more exposed to the trade war than
others, for example Apple and some of the hardware
manufacturers that have supply chains in China – but there
are others, like Facebook, Google, some of the software
names, that have very little exposure in China and are
holding up well.”
On the other hand US banks stocks, like Bank of America and Morgan Stanley have taken a hit. Every banking wobble rekindles fears of a new global financial crisis – but Stephanie Perrin says we’re not on the brink of a new global slump.
“Bank
stocks have pulled back on concerns around the economic
slow-down and, more importantly, falling 10-year yields that
pressure banks’ net interest margin – the difference
between what they pay on deposits versus what they charge on
loans. But we did see in the recent quarterly earnings that
they’re achieving modest loan growth, solid credit quality
and there’s been consistent commentary around the
‘healthy’ US consumer. There’s also the potential for
a re-acceleration of growth on the back of lower interest
rates. And it’s very important to note that US banks are
in a very different situation now versus prior to the GFC:
they’ve de-risked their balance sheets, are well
capitalised and stress tests have shown that they can
withstand an economic shock.”
So, in the face of economic volatility here and around the globe, how is Milford positioning its funds?
“There’s still a
very wide range of outcomes for the trade war and as such,
we’re not trying to position the funds in a way that we
would be betting on one outcome or the other. Our global
investments are focused on companies that have sustainable
earnings growth and are tapped into secular trends that will
continue regardless of what happens in the trade war.
Companies that are more domestic-focused, have held up
better than others. And we have shifted to slightly more
defensive names in our portfolio. We do expect that
increased volatility will continue, which creates a great
stock-picking environment where we can be
opportunistic.”
