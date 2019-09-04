Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fonterra affirms milk price forecast

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 12:04 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Fonterra affirms milk price forecast, expects range to narrow

By Rebecca Howard

Sept. 4 (BusinessDesk) - Fonterra Cooperative Group maintained its milk forecast payout at $6.25-7.25 per kilogram of milk solids for the current season but expects that range to narrow as it gains certainty on production and sales.

"The global dairy market remains largely in balance, but is not without some risk. We are keeping a close eye on international trade tensions and geopolitical risks. The weakening Chinese currency means less consumer purchasing power for USD-priced dairy products like ours. There is also continuing volatility in the price of dairy fat," Fonterra said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Fonterra said it has only collected about 2 percent of the forecast full season milk volumes, "so we are retaining a range of +/- 50c per kgMS. As the season progresses and we get greater certainty on production and sales, this range will narrow."

The update comes ahead of next week's annual earnings announcement where the dairy exporter will unveil an annual loss of as much as $675 million after writing down the value of global assets. It will also set the final 2018/19 farmgate milk price at its annual result on Sept. 12. Its latest forecast in May was $6.30-6.40/kgMS.

Fonterra noted good whole milk powder demand for the current season and said global milk supply growth is slowing and international whole milk powder production expectations are falling.

The GDT price index fell 0.4 percent in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction. Whole milk powder prices fell 0.8 percent to US$3,076 a tonne. Analysts had expected a fall of about 1 percent.

Units in the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund last traded at $3.30 and are down 29 percent this year. Farmer-owned Fonterra shares were also at $3.30 and have shed 29 percent so far this year.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

Insurance: Industry Joins For 'Insurance Fraud Bureau'

Today, the Insurance Council of NZ launched the Insurance Fraud Bureau, New Zealand’s first integrated initiative to target insurance fraud through detection and education. More>>

Renewables: 'National Vision' For Hydrogen

The Government is charting the way towards a more renewable energy system with the launch of a national vision for hydrogen, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 