Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank positioned as first-choice bank for KiwiBuild reset

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 5:10 pm
Press Release: Kiwibank

Kiwibank positioned to be first-choice bank for KiwiBuild reset

Kiwibank is again positioned to be the first-choice bank for KiwiBuild participants after the government announced a reset of the initiative this afternoon.

General Manager of borrowing and investments Chris Greig said: “Already our mortgage managers have been receiving customer enquiries. Provided customers meet ‘First Home Loan’ eligibility criteria and our affordability requirements we will be able to support customers with a 5% deposit from October 1, 2019.

“This change should provide a good boost for those working towards the goal of home ownership.

“Kiwibank is committed to making Kiwis better off and helping as many first-home buyers as possible.

“As a responsible lender we will continue to ensure that customers are able to afford proposed lending despite lower deposit requirements,” Mr Greig said.

*Kiwibank Limited terms and conditions (including lending criteria), fees and charges apply.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

Insurance: Industry Joins For 'Insurance Fraud Bureau'

Today, the Insurance Council of NZ launched the Insurance Fraud Bureau, New Zealand’s first integrated initiative to target insurance fraud through detection and education. More>>

Renewables: 'National Vision' For Hydrogen

The Government is charting the way towards a more renewable energy system with the launch of a national vision for hydrogen, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 