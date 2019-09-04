Kiwibank positioned as first-choice bank for KiwiBuild reset

Kiwibank positioned to be first-choice bank for KiwiBuild reset

Kiwibank is again positioned to be the first-choice bank for KiwiBuild participants after the government announced a reset of the initiative this afternoon.

General Manager of borrowing and investments Chris Greig said: “Already our mortgage managers have been receiving customer enquiries. Provided customers meet ‘First Home Loan’ eligibility criteria and our affordability requirements we will be able to support customers with a 5% deposit from October 1, 2019.

“This change should provide a good boost for those working towards the goal of home ownership.

“Kiwibank is committed to making Kiwis better off and helping as many first-home buyers as possible.

“As a responsible lender we will continue to ensure that customers are able to afford proposed lending despite lower deposit requirements,” Mr Greig said.

