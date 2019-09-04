Spark team up with Air New Zealand

Spark has today announced it is the first and exclusive telecommunications provider to join Air New Zealand’s Airpoints™ programme with eligible customers now able to earn Airpoints Dollars on selected mobile plans*.

Joe Goddard, Customer Lead at Spark says partnering with Air New Zealand is a natural fit. “Despite being from two completely different industries, we are aligned on many things, including both being great Kiwi brands that are passionate about providing New Zealand with experiences above and beyond our day-to-day services.”

From today, Air New Zealand Airpoints members will receive an invitation via email to earn 50 Airpoints dollars when they join or upgrade to a Spark Unlimited Mobile Plan*. There’s also an opportunity to score a free Rugby World Cup 2019 Tournament pass when purchasing a phone worth $199 or over on 24 months interest between 4-12 September.

“Our customers love the added value we provide through partnerships with companies like Netflix and Spotify. Air New Zealand is another great example of Spark partnering with a world leading brand to bring our customers more value,” says Joe.

Air New Zealand Regional GM, Loyalty & Customer Direct, Jeremy O’Brien says the airline is delighted to welcome Spark as a partner into New Zealand’s most rewarding loyalty programme, Airpoints.

"Spark will join more than 65 other bank, retail and travel partners covering a wide range of household and business spend categories across our Airpoints and Airpoints for Business programmes.

“Now Kiwis can get access to great mobile plans and be rewarded with Airpoints Dollars,” says Mr O’Brien.

Strengthening the partnership further and with only 16 days remaining until the Rugby World Cup 2019 kick-off, both a 6-month and 12-month Spark Sport subscription as well as the Spark Sport Rugby World Cup 2019 Tournament pass are available for New Zealanders to purchase from Air New Zealand’s Airpoints store.

This follows Air New Zealand’s appointment of Spark to be a key strategic partner in mobility and ICT services, covering services such as employee mobile handsets and plans as well as top to bottom management of all networks.

Spark is excited to work alongside one of New Zealand’s most admired companies and looks forward to exploring other opportunities in the future. For more information visit www.spark.co.nz/airpoints or https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/airpoints-spark

