Regulations hindering building and construction

Spectre of Trump and government regulations hindering building and construction

Rising international political tensions, alongside government regulatory and policy barriers, are causing anxiety in the building and construction sector, according to a recent survey led by Registered Master Builders.

The pan-sector survey was conducted before the fourth annual “all-of-sector” Constructive Forum, taking place on 12 September at Te Papa, Wellington.

Over 75% of respondents see economic uncertainty due to international pressure as a substantial obstacle facing the sector. However, respondents acknowledge it’s outside of their control. Ninety-seven percent of respondents want to see greater focus on reforming central and local Government regulation and policies over the next 12 months.

“Trump’s trade war with China and Brexit are causing uncertainty for the sector, but we are seeing a resounding call for the Government to act on issues closer to home,” says Registered Master Builders Chief Executive David Kelly.

“Regulation is impacting the health and vitality of the sector. The sector needs certainty in timelines and project results. One of the ways to achieve this is through streamlining processes. This will be a key topic for discussion with Ministers Salesa and Twyford at Constructive next week. We look forward to hearing how the Government plans to reduce or eliminate these barriers.

“Skills and training, and business performance are the other areas where we need improvement by the sector. The issues in these areas are well known, it is now about developing the action plans for the sector to address them,” says Kelly.

“The Government’s Sector Accord also raised these issues earlier this year. Constructive will be the first opportunity for the sector to present their actions in response.

“Constructive brings the entire supply chain together to collaborate and discuss practical steps for change. Following last year’s forum, we saw significant progress and the establishment of the Government’s Sector Accord. We look forward to this year’s actions.”

The full results and insights of the survey will be discussed at Constructive next week. The Constructive Forum takes place at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa on Thursday 12 September in Wellington. For more information or to register, visit www.constructive.org.nz



ends

© Scoop Media

