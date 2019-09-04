Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Opportunity for big end of town in KiwiBuild initiative

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 8:07 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Pattrick Smellie

Sept. 4 (BusinessDesk) - Large-scale institutional investors and infrastructure developers will be eligible to propose 'build-to-rent' developments under one of the new elements of the revamped KiwiBuild scheme, announced by Housing Minister Megan Woods today.

Woods confirmed after her press conference announcing the long-awaited KiwiBuild 'reset' that such projects were likely to be high density, urban developments and that there could eventually be a rent-to-own option that could see a mixture of rented and owner-occupied dwellings.

The newly created Urban Development Authority/Kainga Ora, whose doors open on Oct. 1, will coordinate the "mix of public housing, market-priced homes and KiwiBuild homes" across New Zealand, with an emphasis on building "where there is a clearly identified demand and need."

Woods announced today that the government will take back from private developers some 461 KiwiBuild homes that have failed to sell in Wanaka (211), Te Kauwhata (175) and Canterbury (75), with a combined underwrite value of $207 million, or $114 million, $73 million and $20 million respectively.

Asked whether the government might make a loss on those houses, Woods said: "We haven't taken a haircut on any sales in KiwiBuild and we don't expect to here."

For example, homes in Wanaka of the same design, but not badged as KiwiBuild, had been selling profitably, she said.

Funds from the sale will be recycled back into the $2 billion KiwiBuild revolving fund.

Infrastructure provider Infratil, for example, has looked in the past at whether it could build affordable housing covered by government schemes but has, to date, decided against involvement.

Today's other key announcement was to earmark $400 million of the KiwiBuild fund to fulfil the government's 'progressive home ownership' pledge to the Green Party under its confidence and supply agreement that supports the Labour-led government's parliamentary majority.

Woods said the policy detail was still being worked through and would go to Cabinet before decisions by the end of this year for implementation next year.

Progressive home ownership could take various forms, she said, nominating "rent-to-buy" and "shared equity" as options.


© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

Insurance: Industry Joins For 'Insurance Fraud Bureau'

Today, the Insurance Council of NZ launched the Insurance Fraud Bureau, New Zealand’s first integrated initiative to target insurance fraud through detection and education. More>>

Renewables: 'National Vision' For Hydrogen

The Government is charting the way towards a more renewable energy system with the launch of a national vision for hydrogen, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 