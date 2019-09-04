Menulog brings back popular ‘People’s Choice Award’



Following its success with customers and restaurants last year, Menulog New Zealand is bringing back the popular ‘People’s Choice Award’ category for its Winter Restaurant Awards 2019.

The category gives all Menulog Restaurant Partners the chance to be a part of Menulog’s biannual Restaurant Awards series, which is designed to recognise and celebrate the platform’s top performing Restaurant Partners.

Last year’s People’s Choice winner, local Thai restaurant favourite, Pla Thong Thai, received hundreds of votes from its loyal local fans.

Owner Thanet Singcharoenchai said his team craft Thai meals with fresh, fascinating ingredients and they love to share their passion for Thai food with the local community.

“Being on the Menulog food delivery platform has exposed us to more customers in our area, meaning we get to cook yummy food for more people,” he said.

Any Menulog Restaurant Partner can nominate their restaurant in the People's Choice category here. Restaurant Partners will have until Friday, 13 September to nominate their restaurant, following which customers can vote for their favourite eatery with the winning restaurant receiving $2,500 from Menulog.

Kiwis will be incentivised to vote for their top restaurant in 2019, with Menulog putting $1,800 worth of vouchers up for grabs for one lucky customer who has voted for their favourite local eatery.

The announcement of 2019’s ‘People’s Choice Award’ winner will take place in October, along with the announcement of the Winter Restaurant Awards’ new national winner, regional winners and category winners based on national data.

