Sealord announces transition to new CEO

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 8:38 am
Press Release: Sealord

04.09.19

Current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sealord, Steve Yung, informed the Sealord Board of Directors earlier this year of his intention to step down at the end of 2020 financial year.

The Sealord Board, are delighted to announce that effective 1st October 2020, Doug Paulin will be taking over as CEO of Sealord Group.

The Board undertook a comprehensive assessment process and are excited about the appointment of Sealord’s first internal candidate, reflecting their focus on executive leadership development.

The appointment of a new CEO is an extremely important decision and the Board are determined to continue the strong operational and financial results delivered by Sealord in recent years. It is also important the company continues business as usual, meeting commitments to customers, shareholders and employees.

Therefore, it is also pleasing Sealord are able to appoint Doug as Chief Operating Officer effective 1st October 2019. Doug will work closely with Steve through a phased transition plan over the next 12 months until he officially takes over as CEO.

Doug began his career with the Royal New Zealand Air Force, followed by a successful 11 years with Lion Nathan working within sales and marketing. His roles included Regional Sales Director for the Auckland region and Brands Director. Doug also spent two years as part of the Lion Nathan strategic team, where he led Lion’s entry to the Grocery channel. Doug then spent five years as the Chief Executive Officer for Hubbard Foods before joining Sealord.

Doug has a BCom/LLB from the University of Otago, a MBA from Henley Management College in England and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University in Boston.

Doug’s whakapapa links him to Ngati Porou and Ngati Raukawa.

On behalf of the Sealord Board, Chairman Whaimutu Dewes extends his thanks to Steve for his huge effort in leading Sealord for the past five years as Chief Executive Officer. “Steve has done a superb job evolving Sealord into the organisation it is today with a strong performance culture, clear strategic focus in deep sea fishing and aquaculture, and consistent financial results. Steve remains focused on the continued success of Sealord, and will work closely with Doug to ensure a successful transition whilst continuing business as usual.”


- ENDS

