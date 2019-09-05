Finalists named in Spatial Excellence Awards

Today the finalists in the sixth New Zealand Spatial Excellence Awards (NZSEA) were announced. The 2019 Awards received 34 entries from a diverse range of organisations and individuals from around New Zealand. Each entry highlights the different ways spatial technology is being used by business and iwi in areas including road safety, sustainable farming, workplace safety, earthquake recovery, recreation, education and pest control.

Catherine O’Shaugnessy, head of the NZSEA Judging Panel, says this year’s entries continue to prove how valuable spatial technology is to our economy, and showcase new ways it can be used.

“The awards are a fantastic way to show the diverse ways spatial technology is being used by business, iwi, and government to plan for the future. This year’s entrants highlight the depth of expertise and creativity in using spatial technology to develop vital tools people and businesses are using every day to make decisions for work and play,” says Catherine.

“Through the sector’s expertise New Zealand businesses, communities, and local and central government can access world-class technologies to learn more about our changing environments. From this we can all make better decisions today, to ensure so our country is more productive and prepared for tomorrow.”

The winners for each category will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 17 October 2019 at Te Papa Tongarewa, Wellington.

The 2019 New Zealand Spatial Excellence Awards Finalists are:

Award for Environment and Sustainability

Balance Agri-Nutrients: MitAgator

Boffa Miskell: 3D Mapping for Wilding Pine Control at Mid Dome

Land Information New Zealand / Marlborough District Council: Marine Magic – Mapping of Queen Charlotte Sound / Tōtaranui

Award for Innovation and Commercialisation

Springload: Quake Nation: Te Papa Earthquake Interactive

Ballance Agri-Nutrients: MitAgator

Award for People and Community

New Zealand Walking Access Commission: Find my Adventure

Land Information New Zealand: Indigenous Mapping Waananga

New Zealand Geographic Information Systems for Emergency Management (NZGIS4EM) Committee: NZGIS4EM – The Beginning

Award for Spatial Enablement

Safe Roads Alliance / Beca Limited: Exploiting technology to boost road safety across New Zealand

Abley: Safer Journeys Risk Assessment Tool (Mega Maps)

Seeka / Critchlow: Seeka Maps

Award for Technical Excellence

Abley: Safer Journeys Risk Assessment Tool (Mega Maps)

Fox and Associates Ltd: Aerial Mapping for disease in potato crops

Elliot Sinclair: Dipping the Ocean – Kaikoura – New Zealand

Professional of the Year Award

Mark Nichols: Trimble Inc.

Duane Wilkins: Land Information New Zealand

Young Professional of the Year Award

Melissa Harrington: Trimble

Hayley Hume-Merry: Boffa Miskell

Sam Keast: Ministry of Social Development

Education and Professional Development Award

Duane Wilkins: Land Information New Zealand

Claire Thurlow: Eagle Technology

Student Award (Undergraduate & Postgraduate)

Todd Redpath: University of Otago

Tingting Xu: The University of Auckland

Rosey Harris: Victoria University of Wellington

Supreme Excellence Award

The 2019 NZSEA Supreme Excellence Award will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on Thursday 17 October. The winner be chosen from one of the organisational category winners to represent the peak of achievement in the spatial industry.

The New Zealand Spatial Excellence Awards are a joint initiative by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), Survey and Spatial New Zealand (S+S NZ), and Spatial Industries Business Association (SIBA). Each partner contributes its resources and expertise to make sure the awards reach the highest standards of excellence and independence.

The awards seek out and give recognition to the best, the high achievers, and the contributors who set the benchmarks that others will follow, becoming the role models for the next generation of the spatial profession.

NZSEA provides a stepping stone for organisations and individuals to be nominated in the Asia-Pacific Spatial Excellence Awards (APSEA) – the only awards for the Asia Pacific region that recognise the excellent achievements of both individuals and organisations engaged in the spatial information industry.



