DLA Piper partner Tracey Cross appointed to AIA Board

3 September 2019

DLA Piper partner Tracey Cross appointed to AIA New Zealand Board

DLA Piper New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of Partner Tracey Cross as a new independent director on the AIA New Zealand board.

With more than 20 years' experience with DLA Piper as a leading lawyer in the funds management and superannuation industry, AIA NZ’s Chair, Theresa Gattung, says Tracey Cross will bring valuable expertise to the Board.

“Tracey brings a wealth of experience around conduct and culture. At DLA Piper she leads the firm’s conduct and culture initiative bringing best practice and insights to clients plus advising Boards and senior management,” says Gattung.

Tracey says she is looking forward to being part of such an experienced and diverse Board. Her appointment brings the diversity of AIA’s Board to three women Directors out of a total of seven Directors.

“I am delighted to be part of AIA New Zealand. Joining an organisation with a focus on best practice conduct aligns with my professional expertise and personal passions. I am an advocate for diversity and in my role as Chair of DLA Piper NZ's Leadership Alliance for Women, I lead initiatives that support the advancement of our female lawyers into leadership. As Chair of Women in Super, I represent women's interests in financial literacy education and retirement planning, and support educational programmes within schools to empower young women.”

"Tracey’s knowledge of and passion for global trends in, and regulation of, conduct and culture reviews will provide strategic input at AIA New Zealand board level," says Martin Wiseman, DLA Piper New Zealand Country Managing Partner.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

