Xero partners with BP to drive efficiencies for business

5 September 2019, Brisbane - Xero, the global small business platform, has today unveiled BP as its latest partner to sign on to Xero Connect, an e-invoicing solution helping small businesses deal with supplier invoices more quickly and easily.

Announced at Xerocon Brisbane, Xero’s annual conference attended by thousands of accountants and bookkeepers, Xero Connect will integrate with the BP Plus Fuel Card in Australia and the BP Fuelcard in New Zealand.

The new partnership means a small business’ monthly BP invoice will flow automatically into the Xero platform as a draft bill awaiting the business owner’s approval. When the invoice is paid, payment will appear in Xero and is matched to the bill for easy bank reconciliation.

Xero Connect has been set up to slash the administrative burden of invoicing and to help businesses avoid overdue payments. Xero Connect automates the flow of external invoices into Xero, saving small businesses time, eliminating manual data entry, and increasing the accuracy of their invoicing and bill payments.

“BP integrating with Xero Connect enables small business customers to streamline bill payments, taking away the pain of daily admin to give small businesses back something they don’t have enough of - time. We also know that a key pain point for small businesses is the need for real-time financial transparency.”

– Jared Baker, Platform Growth Director, Xero



Michael Hart, General Manager of Business Partnerships, BP Australia, said: “We are extremely excited about the announcement of our partnership with Xero. As a result of this partnership our customers will soon be able to feed their BP Plus fuel invoices automatically into their Xero account. Ultimately, helping customers to save time on administration so they can instead focus on their business priorities. It’s another way BP is providing further value to its fuel card customers.”

Businesses using the BP Fuelcard can purchase fuel at more than 1,400 sites in Australia and 408 sites in New Zealand.

Haley Mahoney, General Manager of B2B Sales and Reseller, BP New Zealand, said BP was delighted to be able to bring additional value to Fuelcard customers.

To celebrate the new partnership, BP is offering its Australian small business customers that take advantage of the integration six cents per litre off the pump price for the first six months.[1] BP New Zealand Fuelcard customers currently receive six cents per litre off the pump price.[2]

[1] Terms and conditions apply, see www.bp.com.au/6for6terms for more details

