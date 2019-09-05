Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Preliminary issues released for Bungy acquisition

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Statement of preliminary issues released for the Queenstown Bungy/Taupo Bungy acquisition)

The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Preliminary Issues relating to an application by Queenstown Bungy Limited seeking clearance to acquire the bungy, swing and related business in Taupo owned and operated by Taupo Bungy Limited.

The statement outlines the key competition issues the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference Queenstown Bungy/Taupo Bungy in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on Wednesday 18 September 2019.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 25 October 2019. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and public version of the application can be found on the case register.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed acquisition if we are satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses an acquisition application is available on our website.

