Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Superdiversity institute welcomes report on diverse thinking

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Superdiversity

The Superdiversity Institute for Law, Policy and Business welcomes the Centre for Social Impact’s report on diverse thinking in the not for profit (NFP) and non government organisation (NGO) sector.

The report, “What is the Future for NGO Governance?”, outlines the critical challenges and opportunities for NGO boards including recruiting, inducting and retaining members with the diverse skills and experience needed at the board table.

“When I was writing the “Diverse Thinking Capability Audit of New Zealand Boardrooms 2018”, I realised there may be differences in diverse thinking capabilities, issues and challenges, depending on whether it was a private sector, public sector or NFP board. I am grateful to the Centre for Social Impact for leveraging off the 2018 audit to provide unique learnings for NFP boards,” said Mai Chen, Chair of the Superdiversity Institute.

Given the importance of good governance to the performance of an NGO and the limited knowledge of what currently happens around the board table, this report builds on the approach of the Diverse Thinking Capability Audit of New Zealand Boardrooms 2018 and translates them through an NGO lens.

Ms Chen said “by seeking to share and celebrate the valuable work that currently happens around NGO board tables in New Zealand, the research in this report demonstrates the importance of “Diverse Thinking” for governance bodies in the NGO sector, as well as the private and public sector”.

You can see the report here

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Superdiversity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

Insurance: Industry Joins For 'Insurance Fraud Bureau'

Today, the Insurance Council of NZ launched the Insurance Fraud Bureau, New Zealand’s first integrated initiative to target insurance fraud through detection and education. More>>

Renewables: 'National Vision' For Hydrogen

The Government is charting the way towards a more renewable energy system with the launch of a national vision for hydrogen, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 