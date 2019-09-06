Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2019 Hawke’s Bay Tourism Award winners announced

Friday, 6 September 2019, 10:31 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Tourism

The 2019 Hawke’s Bay Tourism Award winners have been crowned at a ceremony held at Mission Estate Winery on Thursday evening.

Craggy Range took out the top award of the night - the Supreme Award, also winning the Visitor Experience Award. The Urban Winery took out the Essence of Hawke’s Bay Award, Art Deco Masonic Hotel claimed the Accommodation Award, Napier Māori Tours received the Environment Award, and Church Road Winery were winners in the Culture and Heritage category.

Packed full of action and glamour, the evening was hosted by The Hits radio personality Megan Banks, and attended by tourism providers and industry members gathered to recognise the delivery of outstanding visitor experiences in Hawke’s Bay.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism Industry Association Chairman Hamish Prins says the annual awards are a valued opportunity to recognise stand-out contributors to the tourism industry, which is now estimated to contribute $660m to the regional economy.

“We congratulate all of our members who put themselves forward to be judged and, in particular, celebrate those who were finalists and award winners,” says Hamish.

“The success of Hawke’s Bay’s visitor economy owes much to the passion and dedication of our members who help create amazing and memorable experiences for people who choose to travel to Hawke’s Bay. The awards are about acknowledging their collective contribution, as well as highlighting those who are really making their mark.”

The awards were judged by Kim Thorp - Black Barn Vineyards co-founder, Jane Wilson – General Manager, Destination Great Lake Taupō, and Glenn Fulcher – Head of School, Tourism and Hospitality at EIT.

The judges also chose to mark two special contributions by members, with Emma Hadden from Meadowood House recognised as a Rising Star, while Bay Tours were presented with a Business Excellence Award.


The 2019 top honours went to:

2019 Supreme Award Winner: Craggy Range
Sponsored by EIT

2019 Accommodation Award Winner: Art Deco Masonic Hotel
Sponsored by Hawke’s Bay Airport
2019 Visitor Experience Award Winner: Craggy Range
Sponsored by Hastings District Council

2019 Environment Award Winner: Napier Māori Tours
Sponsored by Hastings District Council

2019 Culture & Heritage Award Winner: Church Road Winery
Sponsored by Wairoa District Council

2019 Essence of Hawke’s Bay Award Winner: The Urban Winery
Sponsored by Napier City Council
Additional Awards
Rising Star Award: Emma Hadden from Meadowood House

Business Excellence Award: Bay Tours


Full list of finalists included:
Art Deco Masonic Hotel
Bay Tours
Church Road Winery
Craggy Range
Hawke’s Bay Escapes
Meadowood
Mohaka Rafting
Napier Māori Tours
Odyssey New Zealand
Redcliffe Homestead
The Urban Winery

