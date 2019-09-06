Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail block with Indian restaurant set to curry favour

Friday, 6 September 2019, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

Media Release

6.9.2019

Retail block for sale with Indian restaurant set to curry favour with property investors

A suburban block of retail outlets – whose tenants include Tauranga’s first Indian restaurant, a traditional New Zealand bakery and an accommodation business - have been placed on the market for sale.

The two-storey premises in Central Tauranga sits on one of the city’s busiest arterial routes – linking the central business district with the city’s suburbs.

The 716 square metres of freehold land and 688 square metres of buildings at 356 – 358 Cameron Street encompasses the street level tenancies of Talk of India restaurant and the Rexxa Bakehouse Café. Upstairs, commercial accommodation provider Aroha Trust tenants the entire floor. Combined, the three tenancies generate an annual rental return of $143,728 plus GST.

The freehold property is now being marketed for sale by auction at 1pm on September 18 through Bayleys Tauranga salespeople Ryan Bradley, Brendon Bradley and Lynn Bradley.

Occupying some 147 square metres of street-level space, Talk of India is currently on a lease running through to 2023 with two further five-year rights of renewal, generating annual net rental of $34,048 plus GST and operating expenses per annum.

Neighbouring Rexxa Bakehouse Café occupies some 197 square metres of space, on a year lease running through to 2022 with two further four-year rights of renewal generating annual net rental of $47,280 plus GST and operating expenses per annum.

Meanwhile upstairs commercial medium-term accommodation provider Aroha Trust occupies some 344 square metres of space on a lease running through to 2023 with two further five-year rights of renewal generating annual net rental of $62,400 plus GST and operating expenses per annum.

The Aroha Trust business provides suite-style accommodation for personnel in the agricultural and tertiary education sectors.

The Cameron Road property has nine car parks at the rear of the premises for use by the retail operators and guests staying at the Aroha Trust accommodation. The land is zoned commercial 8A under the Tauranga City Council plan.

“Both Talk of India and Rexxa Bakehouse benefit from the prominent street-facing location, and the easy availability of customer parking on Cameron Road immediately outside their front doors,” Ryan Bradley said.

“Rexxa Bakehouse in particular maximises this exposure to the high traffic flows, and operates several al-fresco tables and seats on the pavement for customers to enjoy their comestibles.

“Meanwhile, the convenient location of the property enables guests utilising the accommodation amenities above to have easy access to both the CBD for those undertaking tertiary studies, or the motorway south for those involved in the kiwifruit picking and packaging sector around Te Puke.”


© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

