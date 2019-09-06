Cardrona seeks clearance to acquire the Treble Cone

Cardrona seeks clearance to acquire the Treble Cone ski field

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Cardrona Alpine Resort Limited seeking clearance to acquire either the shares of Treble Cone Investments Limited or the assets it uses to operate the Treble Cone ski field.

Cardrona Alpine Resort Limited is the owner and operator of the Cardrona ski field, which is located above the Cardrona township between Wanaka and Queenstown. Cardrona Alpine Resort Limited is part of the Wayfare group of companies.

Treble Cone Investments Limited owns and operates the Treble Cone ski area, near Wanaka.

Both the Cardrona and the Treble Cone ski fields offer a mix of trails for skiing and snowboarding, catering for beginners through to expert skiers and boarders, as well as equipment sales and hire, food and beverage services, and sightseeing.

A public version of the clearance application is available on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

