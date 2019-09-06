Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New editor takes the wheel at DRIVEN

Friday, 6 September 2019, 1:39 pm
Press Release: NZME.

New editor takes the wheel at DRIVEN – NZME’s motoring publication

Experienced motoring journalist Dean Evans is set to take over the role of Editor at DRIVEN - New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s (NZME) magazine dedicated to motoring enthusiasts and car buyers and sellers.

Evans has extensive experience in the world of automotive journalism having recently held the Editor roles at LCV magazine, and Truckbody & Trailer magazine, and preceding that, as the longest-serving editor of Fast Fours & Rotaries magazine.

As well as Deputy Editor at MOTOR magazine also during its peak readership, and senior road test editor on Wheels, Dean also launched his own lifestyle automotive title, Tarmac magazine, which he ran for five years.

“This experience gives Dean a complete understanding of all the principles required to deliver a successful publication. He’s managed writing, photography, videography and contributor teams; gained production, layout and editing skills; as well as experience in operations, distribution, promotion and marketing,” says NZME GM DRIVEN Greg Cassidy.

“There isn’t much Dean hasn’t done in the automotive marketing world, having worked for Hankook Tyres Australia and Lotus Cars Australia in Marketing, PR and Communications roles. What’s more, he’s a certified racetrack instructor, professional TV stunt driver and motorsport champion having won three national titles in Australia,” says Cassidy.

Evans says he’s looking forward to working in a media organisation with the reach NZME delivers across its print, digital and broadcast channels.

“Car buyers are better informed now than ever – even before they step into a showroom. The DRIVEN team understands the importance of delivering reliable, professional advice to help form opinions and guide purchasers through the process.

“DRIVEN’s journalists are specialist motoring writers, with more than half a century combined of vehicle testing knowledge, across hundreds of makes and models each year. I’m keen to keep steering DRIVEN and its digital platform driven.co.nz to the place that Kiwis turn to for credible, trustworthy car information,” says Evans.

Evans starts as DRIVEN’s Editor on 30 September.

