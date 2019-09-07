Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spark Sport reaches highest viewership for Japan Vs SA

Saturday, 7 September 2019, 10:22 am
Press Release: Spark Sport


Rugby World Cup Tournament Pass holders tuned in to watch tonight’s international friendly test between South Africa and Japan live on Spark Sport. Viewership was the highest of any live event to date since Spark Sport launched in March.

We’re really happy with how it went. Our platform, key performance measures and real-time monitoring tracked well. The feedback we’ve received through our channels and social media has been largely positive with most customers reporting a great viewing experience.

A small minority of customers reported isolated user-related device issues and our care teams worked to help them troubleshoot.

Our general advice to Spark Sport customers is to make sure the operating systems on all devices are up-to-date and any software updates are installed. In addition they should ensure that the Spark Sport app and any other related apps such as Chrome are running on the latest versions.

Spark Sport Rugby World Cup Tournament Pass holders have access to a catalogue of great rugby content including historical Rugby World Cup games, documentaries and exclusive content. It’s a great way for customers to test their devices and in-home set up. And if they have any issues watching the content, they can get in touch with the Spark Sport help team so we can help them get ready for Rugby World Cup well ahead of match day.

For the record, South Africa won the game 41 – 7.

