Forbes invites VX Tours Nepal to exclusive exhibit

Forbes hosts an annual exhibit showcasing the fastest growing global start-ups run by young entrepreneurs. This event brings together the world’s most disruptive companies, influential investors and respected journalists. Forbes invited VX Tours Nepal to exhibit their business at this year’s event. VX Tours Nepal is a New Zealand start-up that organises hikes to Everest Base Camp. Forbes has invited the company because of their unique business model and commitment to improving working conditions in the Himalayan region of Nepal. The company pays its porters at least 50% more than any of its major competitors. In addition to this, the company offers its employees comprehensive medical insurance and other benefits which are not provided by its competitors.

The Forbes exhibit provides a huge opportunity for VX Tours Nepal to secure investment. The company is considering various investment options to support the rapid growth they are experiencing. The company’s growth has resulted in large group bookings and expansion into further tour offerings, such as rhino and tiger safaris. At their latest Forbes event, VX Tours Nepal secured a group booking of approximately 400 people. The booking is split into smaller tour groups to minimise the impact on the environment and local communities. Obtaining investment at the Forbes exhibit would allow the company to expand their infrastructure across Nepal and continue growing with ease.

VX Tours Nepal is taking a team of representatives to the Forbes exhibit. However, they are also looking for 5 Sales and Marketing experts to join the team during the conference dates (with 1 permanent position available). The company is currently taking applications for these positions. They are looking for sales and marketing experts that have experience pitching to investors. The ideal applicants would be passionate about hiking and ethical tourism. All applicants must also demonstrate an interest in start-ups and entrepreneurship.

What will the applicants gain from the experience? The applicants will attend all exclusive events that VX Tours Nepal is invited to, including exclusive networking events with Forbes writers and editors. In addition to this invaluable work experience, the applicants will have two free days at the conference to listen to distinguished speakers, including tennis legend Serena Williams and Allbirds founder Tim Brown. There are also many social events during the conference, including the infamous Forbes concert and food festival. And if that is not enough reason to apply, VX Tours Nepal will also cover all food and accommodation costs throughout the conference week and pay a bonus based on customer sign ups. If you are a young enthusiastic sales and marketing specialist, this opportunity is for you! Contact VX Tours Nepal to apply or to obtain further information about the opportunity.

VX Tours Nepal has benefited hugely from Forbes events. Within the last year, they have received multiple large bookings from these events. VX Tours Nepal is hoping to have the same level of success at this Forbes exhibit. The company already has seven meetings lined up with some of Americas top venture capital firms, and multiple interviews with major American newspapers and bloggers. We are excited to see where these huge opportunities will take VX Tours Nepal.

