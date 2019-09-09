Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National accounting group aligns with international network

Monday, 9 September 2019, 8:28 am
Press Release: Moore Markhams

Moore Stephens Markhams, one of New Zealand’s leading networks of independently owned accountancy and audit firms is relaunching as part of a move to provide stronger global client solutions.

Now known as Moore Markhams, the New Zealand group of seven accountancy firms and four audit firms and around 220 people has been part of Moore Stephens global accountancy and consultancy network since 2010.

From today, (9 September 2019) the international group has become Moore but within New Zealand the group is retaining the Markhams name as well.

“Markhams has been integral to the New Zealand group for around 70 years and it was important that we retained what has been synonymous with business success in our local communities,” says Moore Markhams national chair, Bruce Stormer.

“Essentially, we want our clients and the general business community to understand that while our international connection is strengthened, our local people, local ownership and the services we offer continues as always.”

The New Zealand network has consistently ranked number 8 in a national independent survey of the country’s top 30 accounting providers, by revenue and growth.

“We believe the change from Moore Stephens Markhams to Moore Markhams encapsulates our traditional core strengths of straightforward advice, high quality, and the passion we bring every day to our belief that relationships with clients are about much more than simply a job,” says Stormer.

“Our new more modern brand positions our group and individual firms perfectly for our existing and potential clients. ‘Helping you thrive in a changing world’ is the new brand position, and this is the mindset we bring every day to what we do for our clients, as we help them to succeed today and tomorrow,” Stormer says.

“We build relationships based on trust, quality and clear advice, ensuring those we advise have time to focus on what they do best.”

There are Moore Markhams offices in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Wellington, Hawke’s Bay, Queenstown, Wairarapa, Wanganui, and Waverley.


