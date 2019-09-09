Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Meat and dairy products lead manufacturing fall

Monday, 9 September 2019, 11:08 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

9 September 2019

Meat and dairy manufacturing fell in June after two strong quarters, Stats NZ said today.

The volume of dairy and meat product manufacturing fell 8.2 percent in value after a 10.7 percent rise in March 2019, when adjusted for seasonal effects.

“This fall comes off the back of a robust March quarter, where meat and dairy product manufacturing had the highest percentage rise since the December 2013 quarter,” business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.

Overseas trade indexes (prices and volumes): June 2019 quarter (provisional) reported a fall in meat and dairy export volumes.

Overall, the volume of total manufacturing fell 2.7 percent, following a 1.3 percent rise in the March 2019 quarter. Excluding meat and dairy, seven of the other 12 manufacturing industries had falls.

Petroleum and coal products manufacturing had the second largest fall (down 9.0 percent).

“This industry mainly reflects petroleum manufacturing, and quarterly volumes often move up and down sharply,” Ms Duoba said.

In contrast, chemical, plastics, and rubber product manufacturing had the largest increase (up 4.7 percent).

“The rise in the chemicals industry is likely a rebound from the fall in the June 2018 quarter, when unexpected outages at a processing plant restricted methanol production.”

Manufacturing sales values down 0.7 percent

In current prices, sales values for the June 2019 quarter fell 0.7 percent ($193 million) compared with the March 2019 quarter.

Meat and dairy products manufacturing had the largest decrease, down 2.8 percent ($247 million). Chemical, plastics, and rubber product manufacturing had the largest increase, up 5.7 percent ($135 million).

With price effects included, the unadjusted value of manufacturing sales was $28 billion in the June 2019 quarter, up $364 million from the June 2018 quarter.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit Economic survey of manufacturing: June 2019 quarter
• See CSV files for download


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 