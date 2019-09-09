Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Town-fringe industrial land placed on the market

Monday, 9 September 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Media Release

9.9.2019

Regional urban expansion sees town-fringe industrial land placed on the market for sale


The on-going growth of Bay of Plenty’s regional economy – both in Tauranga, and the townships stretching down the bay coastline – has seen a block of industrial land on the rural/urban boundary of Whakatane placed on the market for sale.

The 3.175-hectare landholding at 45 Keepa Road north-west of the town is immediately adjacent to State Highway 30 leading in to and out of Whakatane, and is zoned for light industrial use under the Whakatane District Council plan.

The triangular-shaped former livestock grazing block is now being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Whakatane, with tenders closing at 4pm on September 11. Salespeople Larissa Reid and Rhys Mischefski said the freehold property was situated just a few hundred metres from the junction with State Highway 30 – Whakatane’s main arterial route.

“The Keepa Road block is the ‘text book’ definition of rural/urban boundary (RUB) land - bordered by properties sustaining a variety of uses – from pastoral grazing and cropping activity on one side, through to retail and light industrial tenancies, and a potential residential development on its other boundaries,” Ms Reid said.

“Diagonally behind the Keepa Road bare block is a range of industrial tenancies sustaining the town’s automotive sector, along with the Whakatane branch of national building supplies firm ITM.

“Around the corner is The Hub Whakatane ‘big box’ retail shopping centre – containing such large footprint tenancies as Harvey Norman, Farmers, Rebel Sports, Briscoes, Bunnings, and Kmart.

“Meanwhile on the Keepa Road eastern frontage, a large strip of land adjacent to the Whakatane River contains a large stormwater pumping station and water holding area which have been constructed specifically to manage stormwater from what could eventually be a residential enclave.

“Whakatane’s rural/urban belt is stretching ever further away from the town’s central business district – as seen with the creation of The Hub Whakatane.”

Ms Reid said that under the council’s light industrial zooming, the Keepa Road site could be subdivided into multiple smaller individual sections which could either be sold off individually as greenfield plots, or developed and sold down as design-and-build units as part of a master-planned hub.

The Whakatane site for sale has extensive street frontage onto 45 Keepa Road, and is bordered on its northern aspect by a thin strip of land with the Kopeopeo Canal flowing through it.

“This natural landscape buffer zone is ready made for sustaining any additional land works referenced in the Whakatane District Council’s 2017 district plan, where light industrial zoned land and premises have to be screened from public view by either two-metres high fencing or natural features, mounds, and vegetation plantings,” Ms Reid said.

“Mature trees planted along the elevated banks of the Kopeopeo Canal already deliver much of that required visual screening to the property in an environmentally-friendly and aesthetically pleasing manner.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 