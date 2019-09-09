Announcing Wellington’s best new good food businesses

9 September 2019

The Sustainable Business Network and Wellington City Council are excited to announce the four winners of the 2019 Wellington Good Food Boost programme.

Businesses that produce mushroom chips, freeze-dried tramping meals, takeaway breakfast bowls and 100% NZ apple juice were the four winners announced last night.

They were selected for their potential to successfully promote ‘good food’ across the region. They focus on healthy, nutritious food that contributes to local economies, reduces waste, and helps protect and restore the environment.

The Sustainable Business Network initiative, run in partnership with Wellington City Council, offers the four winning applicants mentoring and business development support from some of the country’s most successful food business experts:

Matt Morrison (Co-Founder of All Good and Karma Cola)

Kelda Hains (Restaurateur for Rita)

Teva Stewart (Merchandise Manager, Commonsense)

Matt West (Partner & Business Director at EightyOne)

The winners are:

Billy's – gourmet, nutritious, freeze-dried vegetarian meals for trampers and travellers in sustainable packaging.

Mela Juice – fresh pressed apple juice made from 100% New Zealand apples. This family-owned Wairarapa business also produces cider vinegar.

Mushroom House – fresh mushroom products, including crispy oyster mushroom chips. This Plimmerton-based business was started by the co-founder of Wellington Chocolate Factory, Rochelle Alagar.

The Oatery – takeaway healthy breakfasts bowls. All bowls are plant-based, made with NZ oats and home-grown edible garnishes. The Oatery focuses on porridge, bircher muesli and granola.

As well as eight weeks’ mentoring, the winners receive a guided tour of the FoodPilot and FoodBowl through the NZ Food Innovation Network (a national network of science and technology resources that supports the growth of NZ food and beverage businesses). They also receive a one on one session on business growth.

The 2019 Wellington Good Food Boost was judged by Beth Brash (Visa Wellington on a Plate), Councillor Nicola Young (Wellington City Council), Nicky Solomon (Food Innovation Network and; Teva Stewart (Commonsense).

Judge Beth Brash from Visa Wellington on a Plate says:

"We are blessed with a variety of sustainable food innovation at the moment so it's wonderful to have such great local producers that we can support. We know this will be making a difference for a whole food system.

"We've gotten a glimpse into the future of food and the future is delicious!"

The Good Food Boost is supported by Le Cordon Bleu and Commonsense.

