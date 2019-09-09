Inflite Expands Skydive Operations

Inflite Expands Skydive Operations: Acquires Skydive Fox Glacier

INFLITE, one of New Zealand’s leading aviation tourism companies, has continued its expansion in the adventure tourism market with the acquisition of Skydive Fox Glacier.

The new businesses complements existing skydive operations Skydive Abel Tasman, Skydive Mt Cook and Skydive Franz Josef.

The acquisition of Skydive Fox Glacier adds a dedicated and experienced team of skydive professionals to the existing INFLITE team, along with a Fletcher PC-24 to the fleet, which includes helicopters and fixed wing aircraft nationwide.

INFLITE prides itself on people, and like all previous acquisitions, all Skydive Fox staff will be welcomed into the INFLITE Family.

INFLITE has merged Skydive Fox Glacier with their existing West Coast skydive operation, Skydive Franz Josef. The new company will operate as Skydive Franz Josef & Fox Glacier, retaining drop zones in both locations. Customer experience will be improved with customers checking in from a central location on the main road of Franz Josef and they’ll also benefit from an expanded product offering, including NZ’s highest skydive – 20,000ft.

INFLITE acquired Skydive Franz Josef in 2018 and the business has performed strongly since then leading to INFLITE expanding skydive operations – initially with the purchase of Skydive Abel Tasman, then the announcement of Skydive Mt. Cook and now the acquisition of Skydive Fox Glacier.

Skydive Mt. Cook will open in October 2019 in a brand-new purpose-built facility at Pukaki Airport. INFLITE has operated Mount Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters since 2015.

INFLITE CEO Adam Joyce says, “We’re thrilled to welcome the team at Skydive Fox into the INFLITE family. The merging of the Skydive Fox and Skydive Franz teams is an exciting development for everyone involved in our West Coast business. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to the region which we plan to further develop over the coming 12 months. Skydive Fox brings with it an extremely successful, customer focused strategy, which fits perfectly with our drive to maintain NPS scores in excess of 90 across our operations.

INFLITE has been through a period of considerable growth, so it’s very important we acknowledge the efforts of our people who continue to work tirelessly in providing our customers with unforgettable experiences.”

This exciting development is the latest in a string of announcements for INFLITE and comes on the back of INFLITE’s selection as a finalist in the NZ Tourism Awards in the Sustainable Business Excellence Award and a finalist in the Westpac Champion Canterbury Business Awards as a finalist in the Champion Service Delivery category.

INFLITE are proudly Qualmark Gold.

