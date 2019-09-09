Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi falls against Aussie

Monday, 9 September 2019, 8:45 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Kiwi falls against Aussie on stronger-than-expected Australian house lending

By Jenny Ruth

Sept. 9 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar fell against the Australian dollar after better-than-expected housing finance data across the Tasman.

The kiwi was trading at 93.70 Australian cents at 5pm in Wellington compared to 93.89 cents at 7:45am and at 64.23 US cents from 64.22 cents. The trade-weighted index was unchanged at 71.42 points.

The Australian data for July showed that home loans rose 4.2 percent when consensus forecasts were for a 1.5 percent increase.

Investment lending jumped 4.7 percent compared with the 1.5 percent rise the market was expecting and the value of loans on owner-occupied properties leapt 5.3 percent compared with the expected 1 percent increase.

The lift came the same month the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority eased its guidance on how lenders should assess the ability of borrowers to meet their home loan obligations.

Peter Cavanaugh, the senior client advisor at Bancorp Treasury Services, says the data came on top of Core Logic data showing house prices rose 0.8 percent in August, thanks to sharp increases in Sydney and Melbourne, two cities in which house prices had fallen the most.

“That was no surprise because APRA eased loan serviceability requirements last month so we’ve suddenly got a non-interest-rate lift,” Cavanaugh says.

That’s helped to take the pressure off the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut interest rates again, which in turn helped boost interest in the Australian dollar.

The RBA cut its cash rate on June 5 and July 3 by 25 basis points each time down to 1 percent.

New Zealand’s Reserve Bank cut its cash rate by 50 basis points to 1 percent in early August and economists expect it to cut again in November.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 52.34 British pence from 52.32, at 58.26 euro cents from 58.23, at 68.68 yen from 68.61 and at 4.5769 Chinese yuan from 4.5680.

The two-year swap rate edged down to a bid price of 0.9425 percent from 0.9473 on Friday. Ten-year swaps eased to 1.2500 percent from 1.2975.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 