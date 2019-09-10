Data and Analytics team established at Aurecon

Global engineering, design and advisory company Aurecon has established a new global Data & Analytics team to address increasing demands for technology solutions that transform the design, construction and management of modern infrastructure.

Eric Louw has been appointed as Director to lead a core group of data scientists and data engineers providing expert support to Aurecon’s multidisciplinary project teams in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and South Africa. The team will work closely with specialist groups including the Asset Management and Infrastructure Advisory divisions of Aurecon’s rapidly growing Advisory business, and the recently-acquired Quartile One business, a market leader in data analytics within the resources sector.

The Data & Analytics team was established following the success of Aurecon’s Machine Learning Lab that was set up to cater for clients’ accelerated demand for new technologies in the property, infrastructure, energy, transport and construction sectors.

Aurecon Chief Digital Officer Dr Andrew Maher said he was delighted to welcome Eric to build Aurecon’s capabilities and grow revenue in data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence services.

“The last 18 months has seen a significant increase in the application of machine learning in both the design, building and operation of infrastructure. Demand for data strategy, analytics and decision support applications is drawing clients to this rapidly growing domain and we are beginning to see our clients ask for these skills in traditional projects as well as new areas,” Dr Maher said.

“Advances in technology along with increases in data generation present new opportunities to make sense of complex systems. The use of data to plan and build infrastructure, then operate, maintain and monitor it with unsurpassed quality of information is opening many doors.”

Eric has more than 30 years of international experience in consulting and industry, focusing on advanced analytics, technology strategy and business strategy. His track record includes leading strategy, pricing, risk and business development for Telstra Business, where he played a lead role in the establishment of Telstra Ventures and Telstra Health. Prior to Telstra, Eric was Managing Partner of Andersen’s Corporate Strategy practice in Australia and Global Account Manager for Monitor Group.

“A great deal of progress has been achieved with advanced analytics in the consumer space, yet there are plenty of untapped opportunities to apply similar techniques in engineering, construction, infrastructure, and built environments,” Mr Louw said.

“These evolving technologies will help us extract insights to better understand engineering data from assets such as transport infrastructure, utilities and production facilities. For example, advanced data analytics can be used to better understand how to extend the life of assets, design busy urban precincts, predict airport delays and identify unsafe activity on work sites.

“I am excited to join Aurecon at this prime time for the company and look forward to building a dedicated team that will win work and cement Aurecon’s position as a market leader in this area," said Mr Louw.

