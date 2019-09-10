Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand kiosks, bag drops and IFE go te reo Māori

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 9:34 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has introduced te reo Māori as a language option on its New Zealand check-in kiosks and bag drops.

The airline is also starting to rollout te reo Māori as a language option on its Inflight Entertainment system, starting with its A321 and A320 neo aircraft.

As the country celebrates Māori Language Week, the airline will also engage with some followers in te reo through its various social media channels during the week.

Air New Zealand’s Cultural Development Manager Henare Johnson says the airline has been working closely with its digital team and translators to make te reo available on its check-in and bag drop kiosks.

“Our Inflight Entertainment (IFE) team has also been working closely with translators to carefully interpret our inflight content. We have already introduced some Māori content into our IFE, including bilingual answers on our domestic inflight quiz. It’s great to introduce te reo as a language option starting with our A321 and A320 neo aircraft, followed by our A320 and widebody Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 fleets from the end of this year.

“As New Zealand’s national airline we recognise Māori culture is an important part of our country’s identity and are focussed on further weaving it into our organisation and our customer experience.”

