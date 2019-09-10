Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stuff appoints new Head of Neighbourly

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 10:35 am
Press Release: Neighbourly.co.nz

New Zealand’s favourite homegrown community website has a new boss, with the appointment of Jake Shand as the Head of Neighbourly.

Neighbourly, owned by Stuff, has skyrocketed to 765,000 members in five years. It is New Zealand’s second-largest online member community, behind Facebook.

Jake has extensive local and international marketing experience, building the UK marketing arm of Les Mills Global from scratch in his role as Marketing Director, growing their event attendance, social community and licensed health clubs significantly during his three-year stint.

Most recently, he has held the role as Head of Marketing for Burger King, switching alliances from McDonald’s where he spent his time setting sales records, reshaping menu offerings and driving new promotions as the Product Marketing Manager and National Promotions Manager.

Jake says it was Neighbourly’s community spirit and the opportunity to nurture strong, safe and friendly online environments that attracted him to the role. “Neighbourly is an established and trusted network of communities that has been embraced by customers and businesses. I’ll be focused on how we can explore the digital connectivity of Kiwis and expand on this great success story.”

Stuff CEO, Sinead Boucher, says; “Jake brings a strong focus on growing the things that make Neighbourly special to the Kiwis who love it as a way to interact with each other and grow their communities. He also has proven commercial acumen and an entrepreneurial spirit which will help us take Neighbourly into its next phase of growth.”

