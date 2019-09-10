Re-usable nappies launch into Countdown stores nationwide

Changing our “disposable culture”

Re-usable nappies launch into Countdown stores nationwide

This month, Bambino Mio’s MioSoft Two-Piece Nappy

will be available to purchase from Countdown stores nationwide.

Gone are the days of making separate trips to specialty stores to purchase your reusable nappies, with the MioSoft Two-Piece Nappy now available during your weekly grocery shop.

Kate Meads, owner of eco-education business Waste Free with Kate, is pleased with Countdown’s move to stock Bambino Mio products. “Cloth nappies are the obvious option for families who want to save money and reduce their household waste.

“Bambino Mio being stocked in Countdown shows that consumer behaviour is turning away from the disposable culture we have been stuck in for many years,” she says.

With the average baby changed around 6,000 times in the first two and a half years of its life, the amount of waste produced from disposable nappies is mind-blowing.

Auckland Council found that disposable nappies make up around 11 - 14% of the domestic waste stream*, which is a shockingly large percentage considering an economically and environmentally friendly alternative already exists.

If every baby had just one reusable nappy change per day, this would prevent 1 million disposables from going to landfill every week in New Zealand – a staggering amount of waste stopped before it reaches the point of no return.

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown’s General Manager Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, says they are proud to be giving customers more choice when it comes to reducing the impact of nappies on the environment.

“At Countdown we want our sustainability efforts to go beyond just reducing our own impact on the environment, but also to help our customers do the same. Bambino Mio nappies are a great example of giving customers a quality nappy that also helps reduce waste that would otherwise end up in Aotearoa’s landfills, or worse, as litter in our streets and oceans. We’re really excited to be stocking them in our stores and giving customers this new choice.”

The fact that there are 25% more parents using reusable nappies than there were five years ago proves eco-parenting is more than just a trend – reusable nappies are quickly becoming a lifestyle choice.

Parents that have made the switch can also save an average of $4,000 per child by using reusable nappies, justifying this choice far beyond the environmental benefits.

Bambino Mio reusable nappies are available in Countdown stores now.

Bambino Mio MioSoft Nappy Cover RRP $14.99

Bambino Mio Reusable Cloth Nappy Insert 4 pack RRP $21.99

*Auckland Council Waste Assessment, 2017

© Scoop Media

