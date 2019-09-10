NZ Crane giving Team NZ a lift in lead up to Cup

10 September 2019

NZ Crane Hire, New Zealand’s leading mobile crane company, is on board as an official Team New Zealand supplier and is responsible for lifting the team’s race boat in and out of the water at its Viaduct Harbour base.

The new 75-foot AC75 foiling monohull, named Te Aihe, was lifted into the water for the first time on September 6 with NZ Crane Hire’s Demag AC 250 all-terrain mobile crane.

NZ Crane Hire’s Managing Director, Deane Manley, says the company has done thousands of large-scale lifts in its 60-year history but there was added pressure with many eyes watching the launch.

“This boat is precious cargo and carries the hopes of a nation so it is a little different. But essentially cranes are based on simple geometry, so it comes down to careful planning and a high level of skill from our crane drivers to get the job done well.

“The team and I are also looking forward to playing a small part in helping the team defend the Cup in 2021,” he says.

Mr Manley says the company will have a crane based permanently at the New Zealand syndicate in the lead up to and during the Cup in 2021.

“It’s going to be a regular job on a tight and busy site so the crane we have down there on an on-going basis will be set up for Team New Zealand’s specific requirements,” he says.

Grant Dalton, CEO Team New Zealand, says the build up to the America’s Cup would not be possible without NZ Crane Hire.

“The boat weighs 6.5 tonnes and there are some very interesting winds around the Viaduct so getting the boat in and out of the water as safely and efficiently as possible on a regular basis is key. That’s where NZ Crane’s expertise come in.”

The 36th America’s Cup is returning to Auckland’s waterfront in 2021 after Emirates Team New Zealand won the Cup in Bermuda in 2017.

The racing period will take place from March 6th – March 21st. It will be a best-of-13, first-to-seven-points series.

