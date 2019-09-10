Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Volunteering NZ appoints new Chief Executive

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Volunteering New Zealand

Volunteering New Zealand has appointed a new Kaihautu/Chief Executive, Michelle Kitney, to lead its work promoting, supporting and advocating for volunteering in New Zealand Aotearoa.

Michelle has worked in a leadership capacity in the organisation for a number of years including as Acting CEO. She has previously worked in the public sector and within the training industry and holds several governance leadership roles in the community sector.

Volunteering New Zealand Board Chair Helga Wientjes says the Board is delighted with the appointment.

“Michelle offers a valuable mix of management and leadership skills, and the ability to work collaboratively and innovatively. She is well known and respected within the sector and is passionate about increasing recognition for the value and impact of volunteering.

“These are the skills and experience required to propel our well-established organisation through its next stage of growth”.

Michelle says she is excited to have the opportunity to lead the team at Volunteering New Zealand.

“I’m committed to VNZ, and to working to enable volunteering to flourish in Aotearoa.”

Michelle started her new role at Volunteering New Zealand on 9 September 2019.

© Scoop Media

Volunteering New Zealand

Volunteering New Zealand

Leaders of Volunteering

Volunteering New Zealand (VNZ) is an association of New Zealand organisations that have a commitment to volunteering, such as volunteer centres, national and other organisations.

Volunteering New Zealand's mission is to promote, support and advocate for volunteering.

Contact Volunteering New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 