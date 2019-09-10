Volunteering NZ appoints new Chief Executive

Volunteering New Zealand has appointed a new Kaihautu/Chief Executive, Michelle Kitney, to lead its work promoting, supporting and advocating for volunteering in New Zealand Aotearoa.

Michelle has worked in a leadership capacity in the organisation for a number of years including as Acting CEO. She has previously worked in the public sector and within the training industry and holds several governance leadership roles in the community sector.

Volunteering New Zealand Board Chair Helga Wientjes says the Board is delighted with the appointment.

“Michelle offers a valuable mix of management and leadership skills, and the ability to work collaboratively and innovatively. She is well known and respected within the sector and is passionate about increasing recognition for the value and impact of volunteering.

“These are the skills and experience required to propel our well-established organisation through its next stage of growth”.

Michelle says she is excited to have the opportunity to lead the team at Volunteering New Zealand.

“I’m committed to VNZ, and to working to enable volunteering to flourish in Aotearoa.”

Michelle started her new role at Volunteering New Zealand on 9 September 2019.



