Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand’s Economy Skycouch™ wins global award

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Media release

11 September 2019


Economy Skycouch Infant Harness

Air New Zealand has taken out a top product award for the enhancements it’s made to its Economy Skycouch™ to cater for the airline’s youngest customers.

The airline was presented the APEX/IFSA Best Product or Service award at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Awards in Los Angeles.

The enhancements to the Economy Skycouch™ include introducing a dedicated infant harness allowing infants to remain lying down throughout the cruise phase of flight, new infant pod, and modifications to the existing Skycouch Cuddle Belt which mean two children can share the Skycouch lying side by side.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says the airline is delighted to take out the new APEX/IFSA Best Product or Service Award which recognises innovations in passenger comfort.

“We know our customers love our Skycouch which helps make it easier for families travelling with young children, and even more so since we introduced these enhancements for our youngest travellers. It’s fantastic to be recognised for these improvements at the APEX Awards.”

Air New Zealand was also one of 25 airlines to receive the prestigious APEX Five Star Global Rating at the awards – the airline industry’s rating programme based solely on verified passenger feedback.

More than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world between July 2018 and the end of June 2019 based on their flight experience, seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi.

Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 