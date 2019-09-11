Mobil teams up with Skills Active Aotearoa



Mobil teams up with Skills Active Aotearoa on its Māori learning journey

Mobil trainee workshop. Far left, Skills Active kaihautu, Ron Taukomo; second from left, Mobil Lead Country Manager Andrew McNaught; far right, programme facilitator Atawhai Tibble.

Mobil Oil New Zealand Limited (Mobil) has embarked on a path towards deeper understanding of tikanga and te reo Māori in the workplace, through a new partnership with Skills Active Aotearoa.

26 Mobil employees have enrolled in the National Certificate in Māori Management, a Skills Active programme covering a range of skills and knowledge, from beginner te reo Māori and tikanga (Māori cultural practices and core values), to waiata (songs) and pūrākau (stories), to the Treaty of Waitangi, also known as Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The Level 3 certificate also includes a noho marae (an overnight marae visit), and public speaking exercises – reflecting the importance of whaikōrero (speechmaking) in te Ao Māori (the Māori worldview).

Mobil’s Lead Country Manager Andrew McNaught says that at a company level, Mobil embraces diversity and is committed to engaging with the communities in which it operates. As part of this, it’s paramount that the Mobil team in New Zealand seek to improve their understanding of Māori language and culture.

“In addition to committing staff involvement in the Skills Active Aotearoa programme, Mobil has incorporated te reo Māori on Pay at Pump transaction points of sale, which is going to be a permanent addition. Customers will also see te reo Māori in instore messaging, and in correspondence from Mobil Smiles™ Driver Rewards programme,” says Mr McNaught.

Skills Active chief executive Dr Grant Davidson says it has been great to welcome Mobil as a client, and great to see the company supporting its staff to become more proficient and comfortable in Māori settings.

Dr Davidson says Skills Active itself, as a bicultural organisation which is strengthened by the staunch tautoko (support) of its Māori shareholders, is an example of the Māori emphasis on relationships built on knowledge, understanding and trust.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Mobil as they take the initiative to grow the skills and knowledge of their workforce, in such a critical area for doing business in New Zealand. We wish them all the best and look forward to seeing them complete their nationally-recognised qualifications.”

ends





