Housemart Queenstown top of its field in property management

September 11 2019

An outstanding culture and a client referral rate that would be the envy of any other business has once again propelled a Queenstown-based property management company to the top of its field.

The eight-strong team at Housemart Queenstown left larger city firms in their dust as they picked up the title of Property Management Company of the Year for the second year running.

Not to be outdone, team member Nadia Hubbard picked up a top three placing in the Property Manager of the Year category while Housemart owner Hayley Stevenson also grabbed a podium position as a finalist in the Business Development Manager of the Year awards category.

Since launching in 2011, Housemart has established a solid reputation as one of the best property management firms in the country, leading the way with innovative systems, technology, service and customer care.

It’s won multiple awards over the years which Hayley puts down to its investment in workplace culture, building the entire brand on the values of internal and external relationships.

“Focusing on our internal office environment and culture means our property managers are proud to be part of the Housemart brand and this shines through to their clients,” says Hayley.

“Our big focus on culture means we’re able to foster authentic and meaningful connections and deliver exceptional service to clients, which in turn pays off with 99% of clients coming from referrals.

“We’re the rental specialists in Queenstown and we only do property management, we’re not interested in being involved in sales.”

Housemart picked up the latest awards for its already groaning trophy cabinet at the annual 2019- 2020 Leading Property Managers Association Awards, held in Auckland.

Hayley Stevenson said they were “extremely excited” to receive their awards and accolades.

“We’re still a very small company compared to many in our industry which makes it even more special. We’d like to thank locals for their amazing support, the owners and our fantastic clients who rent our homes, and of course the dedicated team of tradespeople who help us on a daily basis.”

In recent weeks Housemart also made the top three in New Zealand for the REINZ Property Management Company of the Year Award, in the medium business category.



