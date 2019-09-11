Auckland Airport celebrates major milestone



Media Release | 11 September 2019

Auckland Airport celebrates major milestone with the completion of the international terminal refurbishment





Vantage Bar



The opening of the two-story Vantage Bar, with a stunning outlook over the runway, marks the conclusion of a multi-million-dollar transformation of Auckland Airport’s international terminal departure area.

Vantage Bar, an Emirates Leisure Retail venture, is the final showpiece in what has been a five-year project to upgrade and expand Auckland Airport’s 36,000m2 departure area, providing generous seating areas, new facilities such as bathrooms and extensive device charging stations, 14 new food and beverage outlets and 32 new retail concepts for passengers

Richard Barker, Auckland Airport’s General Manager of Retail & Commercial, says we have been working hard to provide a world class experience for travellers and we are proud of the end result. We expect the opening of Vantage Bar and the impact of the finished space to greatly add to our guests’ journeys. It will build on the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve had to date, with our customer satisfaction rating for the International Terminal reaching its highest point in 12 years.[1]

“A critical part of the transformation has been working with food and beverage partners, such as Emirates Leisure and Retail, to deliver outstanding quality and choice that meets the needs of the 14,000 people who travel through the departure area every day, adds Mr Barker.

Commenting on the opening, Justin Scotti Managing Director of Emirates Leisure Retail ANZ, said: “Our partnership with Auckland Airport supported our shared vision to always deliver world class outlets that offer the traveller an experience that is globally innovative, but also hyperlocal, providing a taste of the local food, beverage, culture and marketplace. As the name suggests, Vantage Bar has it all! A series of large-scale screens for the sports enthusiast, epic views of the runway, and a dynamic two-level design located in the most prominent location in the International Terminal. The journey for us commenced with a national naming competition for the sports bar which attracted thousands of entries, and Vantage Bar was born.”

Mr Barker concludes, “we are proud of what we have achieved and look forward to replicating its success throughout the airport. This infrastructure project shows the quality that is being applied to every aspect of our multi-billion-dollar infrastructure programme, as we strive to deliver the best experience possible for our customers.”

The upgrade has also been recognised with awards from the NZ Institute of Architects, the NZ Property Council and the global Moodie Davitt Report Airport Food & Beverage Awards, 2019 Airport F&B Offer of the Year Award.

[1]Achieving a 4.36 out of 5 rating by Airport Service Quality (ASQ), a global benchmarking programme for airport customer experience.

