EDS looks forward to RM System Review now underway

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is pleased that the Government has announced membership of its Resource Management Review Panel. The Review was announced by Hon David Parker in June this year and is to develop a modern, fit-for-purpose resource management system.

The Minister has announced that the following experts are to work with chairperson, Hon Tony Randerson QC, on the review:

• Amelia Linzey, who is a planner and the Senior Technical Director of the planning team at Beca.


• Dean Kimpton, who has been the Chief Operating Officer at Auckland Council and Managing Director of engineering and planning consultancy AECOM.


• Kevin Prime MBE ONZM, who is a Commissioner with the Environment Court and a farmer, forester, and conservationist in Northland.


• Rachel Brooking, a Senior Associate at Anderson Lloyd specialising in environmental and local government legislation.


• Raewyn Peart MNZM, who has significant experience in environmental law and is currently the Policy Director at the Environmental Defence Society.

“We are especially pleased to have our Policy Director, Raewyn Peart, appointed to the review panel. Raewyn will stand down from her involvement in our own Resource Management Review project as a consequence of this appointment,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“Dr Greg Severinsen and our small team will continue to work towards releasing the final report from the EDS Resource Management review on schedule in December. That project is being supported by the NZ Law Foundation and business partners. The final report will set out our view on what a revised resource management system should look like and provide a timely contribution to the Randerson Panel’s thinking.

‘This is a once in a generation opportunity to review our resource management system which is now nearly 30 years in existence and no longer fit for purpose. The world is a quite different place with serious social and environmental issues that need addressing. We have confidence in the membership of the Government’s panel and look forward to engaging with it,” Mr Taylor concluded.

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

