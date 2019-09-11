EDS looks forward to RM System Review now underway

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is pleased that the Government has announced membership of its Resource Management Review Panel. The Review was announced by Hon David Parker in June this year and is to develop a modern, fit-for-purpose resource management system.

The Minister has announced that the following experts are to work with chairperson, Hon Tony Randerson QC, on the review:

• Amelia Linzey, who is a planner and the Senior Technical Director of the planning team at Beca.



• Dean Kimpton, who has been the Chief Operating Officer at Auckland Council and Managing Director of engineering and planning consultancy AECOM.



• Kevin Prime MBE ONZM, who is a Commissioner with the Environment Court and a farmer, forester, and conservationist in Northland.



• Rachel Brooking, a Senior Associate at Anderson Lloyd specialising in environmental and local government legislation.



• Raewyn Peart MNZM, who has significant experience in environmental law and is currently the Policy Director at the Environmental Defence Society.

“We are especially pleased to have our Policy Director, Raewyn Peart, appointed to the review panel. Raewyn will stand down from her involvement in our own Resource Management Review project as a consequence of this appointment,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“Dr Greg Severinsen and our small team will continue to work towards releasing the final report from the EDS Resource Management review on schedule in December. That project is being supported by the NZ Law Foundation and business partners. The final report will set out our view on what a revised resource management system should look like and provide a timely contribution to the Randerson Panel’s thinking.

‘This is a once in a generation opportunity to review our resource management system which is now nearly 30 years in existence and no longer fit for purpose. The world is a quite different place with serious social and environmental issues that need addressing. We have confidence in the membership of the Government’s panel and look forward to engaging with it,” Mr Taylor concluded.

ends





