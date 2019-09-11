Te Wiki o te Reo Māori - Utilities Disputes campaign

Utilities Disputes launched its “We’re here to help” awareness campaign in July, which aims to improve consumer awareness about our free and independent service.

To celebrate and acknowledge Māori Language Week (Te Wiki o te Reo Māori), we've given our main video and some of our ads te reo Māori subtitles. Check out the video: https://havethepower.nz/

The campaign site is here.

Individual video links are here.





