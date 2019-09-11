Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Almost 17 million import and export transactions processed

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

1 September 2019


Almost 17 million import and export transactions processed by Customs in 2018/19

In the year to 30 June 2019, Customs processed 16.7 million import and export transactions – up over 4% on the previous 12-month period.

11.9 million import transactions were processed in 2018/19, up 10% on the previous 12 months.

4.8 million export transactions were processed in 2018/19, down 7% on the previous 12 months.

Richard Bargh, Customs trade spokesperson, says, “Customs continues to successfully support New Zealand’s economic growth by facilitating and promoting international trade. We ensure that goods crossing the border comply with domestic and international requirements, and we ensure that legitimate trade flows across the border freely and efficiently.”

“The increase in imports in 2018/19 was largely due to ongoing growth in online shopping and the resulting increase in the importing of low-value goods. Pleasingly, there continued to be a very high level of voluntary compliance by importers, with 98.8% of import transactions compliant.”

“Voluntary compliance by exporters is even higher than imports, with 99.8% of export transactions compliant.”

“All of these import and export transactions are processed through the Trade Window, and on average are cleared in 21 seconds.”

The year to 30 June 2019 also saw Customs continue to its exporter outreach programme, to inform businesses of the benefits of membership of Customs’ Secure Export Scheme, which enables faster cargo clearance, fewer document checks, and lower inspection rates for Kiwi exporters.

“In 2018/19 Customs signed new Mutual Recognition Arrangements with Canada and Singapore. This is great news for our exporters to those countries, who can now get their goods to markets faster.”

“Customs also continued to progress Single Economic Market initiatives to create a seamless trans-Tasman business environment, and lead negotiations of the customs aspects of New Zealand’s Free Trade Agreements.”

“The work Customs does underpins New Zealand’s trade, and by continuing to do our job well in 2018/19 Customs made a significant contribution to our country’s economic growth,” says Mr Bargh.

-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 