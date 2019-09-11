Almost 17 million import and export transactions processed

1 September 2019



Almost 17 million import and export transactions processed by Customs in 2018/19

In the year to 30 June 2019, Customs processed 16.7 million import and export transactions – up over 4% on the previous 12-month period.

11.9 million import transactions were processed in 2018/19, up 10% on the previous 12 months.

4.8 million export transactions were processed in 2018/19, down 7% on the previous 12 months.

Richard Bargh, Customs trade spokesperson, says, “Customs continues to successfully support New Zealand’s economic growth by facilitating and promoting international trade. We ensure that goods crossing the border comply with domestic and international requirements, and we ensure that legitimate trade flows across the border freely and efficiently.”

“The increase in imports in 2018/19 was largely due to ongoing growth in online shopping and the resulting increase in the importing of low-value goods. Pleasingly, there continued to be a very high level of voluntary compliance by importers, with 98.8% of import transactions compliant.”

“Voluntary compliance by exporters is even higher than imports, with 99.8% of export transactions compliant.”

“All of these import and export transactions are processed through the Trade Window, and on average are cleared in 21 seconds.”

The year to 30 June 2019 also saw Customs continue to its exporter outreach programme, to inform businesses of the benefits of membership of Customs’ Secure Export Scheme, which enables faster cargo clearance, fewer document checks, and lower inspection rates for Kiwi exporters.

“In 2018/19 Customs signed new Mutual Recognition Arrangements with Canada and Singapore. This is great news for our exporters to those countries, who can now get their goods to markets faster.”

“Customs also continued to progress Single Economic Market initiatives to create a seamless trans-Tasman business environment, and lead negotiations of the customs aspects of New Zealand’s Free Trade Agreements.”

“The work Customs does underpins New Zealand’s trade, and by continuing to do our job well in 2018/19 Customs made a significant contribution to our country’s economic growth,” says Mr Bargh.

