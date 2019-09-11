Century 21 appointment, another highlight





Denika Hair – newly appointed Franchise Coordinator at Century 21



Denika Hair has been appointed the Franchise Coordinator at Century 21 New Zealand.

Her primary role will be to support the Century 21 franchises nationwide. She will develop, implement and manage policies and procedures as well as coordinate training, events, and national conventions.

Century 21 New Zealand owner, Derryn Mayne, says the appointment reinforces Century 21’s current momentum.

“We’ve got a lot going on and so to have Denika onboard couldn’t have come soon enough. She brings considerable real estate experience and knowledge, as well as integrity and efficiency in spades,” says Ms Mayne.

She says a new brand franchise, Century 21 Local Realty, is set to officially open its doors in the coming weeks to service Auckland growth areas of Papakura Takanini, Karaka and Drury. In fact, even without its office yet finished, Local Realty is already doing considerable business in the south.

Ms Hair started in the industry as an 18-year-old licenced sales cadet at what is now Century 21 Gold Real Estate in Manurewa. She then moved into an administration role in Century 21’s Papakura office where she also upskilled in property management.

More recently, Denika Hair worked as an administrator for two other real estate companies, one in which she progressed to be head administrator.

She has also lived in Canada and the UK and travelled extensively. However, the chance to return to Century 21 became too tempting.

In April well-known South Auckland realtor, Derryn Mayne, purchased a stake in Century 21 New Zealand from Australia.

“Working with Derryn again is really exciting. What’s more Century 21 is on a roll. Everyone seems to love the new branding and renewed energy. It’s an exciting time,” says Ms Hair.

Ms Mayne says since New Zealand got back in the driver’s seat, prospective franchise owners, salespeople and staff can see greater autonomy in Century 21’s direction and local decision-making, which they like.

“They’re also seeing our very strong digital marketing presence and the company’s getting plenty of PR. We look forward to adding to the Century 21 family, with further high-quality appointments in time,” says Ms Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz

