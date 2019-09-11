Limited-edition Pineapple Lumps block

Cadbury and Pascall come together to launch a limited-edition Pineapple Lumps block

A scrumptious new take on a Kiwi treasure



Media release: New Zealand – 11 September 2019 – Chocolate lovers get ready, because Cadbury and Pascall have joined forces to deliver a fresh take on these legendary Kiwi favourites!

Cadbury Dairy Milk Pineapple Lumps block is inspired by the beloved Pascall Pineapple Lumps and combines chewy pineapple flavoured marshmallow with iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate for a match made in heaven.

The new block is the perfect marriage of delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and pineapple, but fans will need to grab them before they fly away because these delectable treats are only available for a very limited time.

“We’re so excited to provide New Zealand with a new way to enjoy these two much-loved Kiwi favourites. Both Pineapple Lumps and Cadbury Dairy Milk are such classic icons, it’s great to be able to create a way to enjoy and share them in a new, delicious treat,” says Will Papesch, for Cadbury New Zealand.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Pineapple Lumps blocks are available from 16th September in supermarkets and dairies nationwide while supplies last.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

