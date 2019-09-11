Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB customers benefit from NZ first business debit card

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 5:10 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB has announced a new Visa Debit card dedicated to providing small business customers with more purchasing power.

The new ASB Visa Debit for Business card has all the functionality of a credit card and gives customers another option to make business purchases, in-store, online or overseas using their own money.

“It’s important to us here at ASB to keep expanding the services we provide to make sure we’re offering the innovative financial tools our customers expect from us. Some of our small business customers were telling us they would prefer to use a debit card rather than a credit card and that’s what led to us being the first bank in New Zealand to offer the first dedicated business debit card for small business customers.

“It means our small business owners don’t have to deal with the stress of relying on future income to make payments, instead they have the peace of mind knowing that they’re spending what they know they have available,” says ASB executive general manager, Business Banking Tim Deane.

The distinctive design makes it easy for customers to be able to tell ASB debit business and personal cards apart. Plus, as Tim Deane explains, there is also the added benefit of giving customers who currently use manual payment options such as cheques, some time back in their workday.

“By using our new ASB Visa Debit for Business card small business customers don’t have to wait to balance accounts because they’re receiving real-time information,” says Deane.
Other benefits of the Visa Debit for Business include:
• Access to a range of business benefits and offers with Visa Business Service Offers
• Every transaction you make is protected by Visa Zero Liability cover
• More offers, competitions and concert pre-sales through Visa Entertainment
• Works with Apple Pay, Google Pay™, Fitbit Pay™ and Garmin Pay™
• Easily pay for business subscription services and other regular bills
More information can be found at https://www.asb.co.nz/business-banking/business-visa-debit-card.html
To find out more about how ASB can support every stage of your business journey go to: https://www.asb.co.nz/small-business-banking/small-business-banking-options.html

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

