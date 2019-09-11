The Most Powerful and Advanced Smartphones at Spark



The Most Powerful and Advanced Smartphones — iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max — and All New Dual Camera iPhone 11

Available to Pre-Order from Spark on Saturday 14 September

Spark today announced it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual camera iPhone 11.

Available to pre-order from Saturday 14 September at www.spark.co.nz, customers who purchase the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max before Wednesday 2 October 2019 on interest-free with an Unlimited Mobile plan, will receive half-price on the plan for three months (max speeds reduced after 40GB. No tethering or hotspots unless you buy the Hotspot extra. Standard NZ and Aus numbers)*.

Spark will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 GPS with Always-On Retina display at www.spark.co.nz and in-store.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max features a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra-Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone.

The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max.

The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four finishes including a new midnight green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more.

iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new colours including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT (RED).

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS debuts an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display.

New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

